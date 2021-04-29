SAN QUENTIN (CBS SF) — Charles Edward Crawford, a convicted murderer on Death Row at San Quentin State Prison was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead at an outside hospital, corrections officials said Thursday.
Crawford, 46, was found unconscious in his cell at about 6:47 a.m. Wednesday morning. Medical staff began life-saving measures before he was transported to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead just before 8 a.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
On April 15, 1996 Crawford used a shotgun to murder 16-year-old Evangeline Reyel of San Jose and 20-year-old Mark Williams in along a rural road in the Fremont foothills.
Following his conviction, he was sentenced to death in June of 2002.
The Marin County Coroner’s Office will determine Crawford’s exact cause of death.
The Marin County Coroner's Office will determine Crawford's exact cause of death.

There are currently 704 people on California's death row. Governor Gavin Newsom has placed a moratorium on any executions in the state.