HAYWARD (CBS SF) — The driver of a vehicle fleeing California Highway Patrol officers during a high-speed chase was killed in a crash near Hayward Thursday morning, the CHP said.
The CHP Golden Gate division received word of a Mercedes sedan speeding along Interstate 580 in Tracy at about 1:45 a.m. Officers assigned to the Tracy area were not able to catch up to it, and eventually two CHP units assigned to the Dublin Area found the vehicle speeding along westbound I-580 near Hacienda Boulevard.READ MORE: Daly City Police Release Names Of Officers Involved In Fatal Shooting Of Man With Fake Gun
The officers caught up to the Mercedes near Foothill Blvd. in Dublin and attempted to pull it over east of Eden Canyon Road, the CHP said.
The driver failed to yield and led officers on a chase to the Interstate 238 interchange, where the driver attempted to exit at E. 14th St. offramp in unincorporated Ashland just north of Hayward.READ MORE: Berkeley Police Arrest Suspects in Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft
The car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it exited and the driver was not able to negotiate the tight turn, flipping over multiple times and ramming into a sound wall, the CHP said. The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The E. 14th St. on- and off-ramps were shut down during the investigation. There was no additional information about the deceased driver.MORE NEWS: COVID Vaccines: San Mateo County Reopening Mass Vaccination Sites; Access Remains A Concern
No officers were injured.