SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting downtown in the area of 5th and Market late Thursday afternoon that injured three male victims, including one fatally.

San Francisco police initially did not release any details regarding the incident, but an investigations commander confirmed that officers were working a shooting near that intersection. Traffic was impacted in the area.

#sfpd working a shooting at 6th/Market, anyone that saw anything remain at scene to talk to officers/investigators. Traffic will be impacted in area. No additional info will be released at this time. pic.twitter.com/IyAQzZPSwA — R. Vaswani (@sfvas) April 30, 2021

The SFMTA confirmed that police activity was impacting Muni lines on Market Street.

ATTN: #SFPD activity at Market and 5th blocking OB Market Street #SFMuni svc. OB coaches will reroute via 5th to Mission to 7th back to Market. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) April 30, 2021

According to several media reports, at least three people were shot in the incident that happened shortly before 5 p.m.

SFPD later confirmed in a tweet that three male victims were shot on the 900 block of Market Street and one of the victims died at the scene.

Homicide Investigation: 3 adult males were shot on the 900 block of Market St this afternoon. One of them died at the scene. Our tip line is staffed 24/7 for anyone with information which could help us solve this crime. You can remain anonymous. Tip line: (415)575-4444. — SFPD Investigations Bureau (@sfpdinvestigate) April 30, 2021

A Twitter video posted by the Oakland Photo Vault account showed the street blocked off at Turk and Mission.

The Sounds Of #Sanfrancisco: Shooting aftermath just now in downtown SF at Turk and Mission. https://t.co/oyzYNzZJ2q pic.twitter.com/1nsQD4H2c0 — Oakland Photo Vault (@BlackKangoPhoto) April 30, 2021

San Francisco police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the department. Anonymous tips can be left at 415-575-4444.