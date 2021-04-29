COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, Market Street, San Francisco, San Francisco News, San Francisco police, Shooting, shooting investigation

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting downtown in the area of 5th and Market late Thursday afternoon that injured three male victims, including one fatally.

San Francisco police initially did not release any details regarding the incident, but an investigations commander confirmed that officers were working a shooting near that intersection. Traffic was impacted in the area.

READ MORE: Dozens Of Guns Stolen From Palo Alto Home: Suspect Vehicle Sought

The SFMTA confirmed that police activity was impacting Muni lines on Market Street.

According to several media reports, at least three people were shot in the incident that happened shortly before 5 p.m.

READ MORE: 69-Year-Old Man Punched, Knocked Out In El Cerrito Hate Crime Attack; Suspect Arrested

SFPD later confirmed in a tweet that three male victims were shot on the 900 block of Market Street and one of the victims died at the scene.

A Twitter video posted by the Oakland Photo Vault account showed the street blocked off at Turk and Mission.

MORE NEWS: Asian American Attacks: Chinatown Chamber of Commerce President Carl Chan Assaulted In Oakland

San Francisco police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the department. Anonymous tips can be left at 415-575-4444.