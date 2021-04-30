OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Chinatown Chamber of Commerce President Carl Chan, who has spearheaded calls for increased police presence in the Oakland neighborhood during a rise in violence targeting Asia Americans, was the victim of a brazen daylight assault, authorities said.
Oakland police said the assault took place in the 400 block of 8th St. in the city's Chinatown neighborhood at about 4 p.m. Thursday.
Chan, who lives in nearby Alameda, was in Oakland to run an errand and then planned to visit a prior assault victim at their home.
He told the San Francisco Chronicle that he was near a Starbucks coffee shop when someone came up from behind and struck him in the head while yelling a derogatory word.
Chan fell to the pavement, suffering scrapes and bruises and blacked out momentarily. He told KPIX 5 that he managed to capture cellphone images of his attacker.
“Carl — as tough as he is — he was able to take pictures of this guy,” Oakland Police Captain Bobby Hookfin told the newspaper.
A short time later, Oakland police — aided by the photos — were able to take a suspect into custody. The suspect's identity and no additional information had been released by Oakland police early Friday.
The police said the investigation was ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the investigators at (510) 238-3326.