SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A car slammed into a house overnight in San Jose, and the driver is being sought after fleeing the scene.
The crash happened at about 12:49 a.m. on the 1400 block of Willow St in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood, San Jose police said.
The driver had fled by the time officers arrived. The home was left with major damage to the front of the house and garage area.
Neighbors rushed out to provide help and said the airbag was not deployed and they were surprised that someone was able to walk away from the crash.
"[The crash] shook the whole house, and we came out to see what was happening and there was a car in our front room," said homeowner Lisa Swenson.
No one in the house was injured.