SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Health officials in Santa Clara County are expanding availability of COVID-19 vaccines and urging young adults in particular to sign up, as demand for vaccines tapers off.

County COVID-19 testing and vaccination officer Dr. Marth Fenstersheib said he was concerned about a drop in demand for the shots over the last week or so.

“We’ve come so far, but we aren’t in the clear yet,” Fenstersheib said.

“This will save lives, protect our community from dangerous variants, and help us get out of this pandemic. We won’t reach the finish line until everyone who is eligible gets a shot,” he went on to say.

Young adults age 18-29 are now the largest group of unvaccinated in the county, officials said. While case rates are flattening or decreasing, people 18-34 have the highest COVID-19 infection rate of any age group.

Health officials announced multiple drop-in sites throughout Santa Clara County will be open in the coming week. Same-day appointments are also available, including at the massive vaccination site at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Drop-in sites at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds Expo Hall, the Aloha Roller Rink at Eastridge Mall and Overfelt High School in San Jose will also be open weekends.

The appeal to urge holdouts to receive vaccines comes a week after county health officials celebrated reaching 1 million vaccinations, the first county in the Bay Area to do so.

As of Friday, more than 67% of Santa Clara County residents 16 and older have received at least one shot and more than 39% are fully vaccinated.

Additional information about the vaccines, along with details on booking an appointment can be found on the county’s vaccination website at http://sccfreevax.org/

Santa Clara County Vaccination Sites With Multiple Drop-In Days:

Fairgrounds Expo Hall , 2542 Monterey Highway, Gate D, San Jose, CA 95111 Open 7 days per week, 8:30am-4pm; Tuesday & Wednesday open until 8pm

, 2542 Monterey Highway, Gate D, San Jose, CA 95111 Eastridge Mall (Aloha Roller Rink) , 2190 Eastridge Loop #1402, San Jose, CA 95122 Monday through Friday, 11am-6pm; Saturday & Sunday, 9am-4pm

, 2190 Eastridge Loop #1402, San Jose, CA 95122 Emmanuel Baptist Church , 467 North White Road, San Jose, CA 95127 Tuesday through Friday, 8:45am-6pm

, 467 North White Road, San Jose, CA 95127 East Valley Clinic , 1993 McKee Road, San Jose, CA 95133 Monday through Friday, 8:45am-4pm

, 1993 McKee Road, San Jose, CA 95133 Mexican Heritage Plaza , 1700 Alum Rock Avenue, San Jose, CA 95116 Tuesday & Thursday, 10:30am-4:30pm; Wednesday 12pm-5pm

, 1700 Alum Rock Avenue, San Jose, CA 95116 Overfelt High School , 1835 Cunningham Avenue, San Jose, CA 95122 Friday 4/30, 11am-6pm; Saturday 5/1, 10am-5pm; Sunday 5/2, 10am-3pm Thursday 5/6, 9am-4pm; Friday 5/7, 11am-6pm; Saturday 5/8, 10am-5pm; and Sunday 5/9, 9am-4pm

, 1835 Cunningham Avenue, San Jose, CA 95122

Single day drop-in clinics: