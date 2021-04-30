SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Health officials in Santa Clara County are expanding availability of COVID-19 vaccines and urging young adults in particular to sign up, as demand for vaccines tapers off.
County COVID-19 testing and vaccination officer Dr. Marth Fenstersheib said he was concerned about a drop in demand for the shots over the last week or so.
“We’ve come so far, but we aren’t in the clear yet,” Fenstersheib said.
“This will save lives, protect our community from dangerous variants, and help us get out of this pandemic. We won’t reach the finish line until everyone who is eligible gets a shot,” he went on to say.
Young adults age 18-29 are now the largest group of unvaccinated in the county, officials said. While case rates are flattening or decreasing, people 18-34 have the highest COVID-19 infection rate of any age group.
Health officials announced multiple drop-in sites throughout Santa Clara County will be open in the coming week. Same-day appointments are also available, including at the massive vaccination site at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
Drop-in sites at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds Expo Hall, the Aloha Roller Rink at Eastridge Mall and Overfelt High School in San Jose will also be open weekends.
The appeal to urge holdouts to receive vaccines comes a week after county health officials celebrated reaching 1 million vaccinations, the first county in the Bay Area to do so.
As of Friday, more than 67% of Santa Clara County residents 16 and older have received at least one shot and more than 39% are fully vaccinated.
Additional information about the vaccines, along with details on booking an appointment can be found on the county’s vaccination website at http://sccfreevax.org/
Santa Clara County Vaccination Sites With Multiple Drop-In Days:
- Fairgrounds Expo Hall, 2542 Monterey Highway, Gate D, San Jose, CA 95111
- Open 7 days per week, 8:30am-4pm; Tuesday & Wednesday open until 8pm
- Eastridge Mall (Aloha Roller Rink), 2190 Eastridge Loop #1402, San Jose, CA 95122
- Monday through Friday, 11am-6pm; Saturday & Sunday, 9am-4pm
- Emmanuel Baptist Church, 467 North White Road, San Jose, CA 95127
- Tuesday through Friday, 8:45am-6pm
- East Valley Clinic, 1993 McKee Road, San Jose, CA 95133
- Monday through Friday, 8:45am-4pm
- Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum Rock Avenue, San Jose, CA 95116
- Tuesday & Thursday, 10:30am-4:30pm; Wednesday 12pm-5pm
- Overfelt High School, 1835 Cunningham Avenue, San Jose, CA 95122
- Friday 4/30, 11am-6pm; Saturday 5/1, 10am-5pm; Sunday 5/2, 10am-3pm
- Thursday 5/6, 9am-4pm; Friday 5/7, 11am-6pm; Saturday 5/8, 10am-5pm; and Sunday 5/9, 9am-4pm
Single day drop-in clinics:
- St. John Vianney, 4600 Hyland Ave, San Jose, CA 95127
- Friday 4/30, 10pm – 4pm
- James Lick High School (teen/student event), 57 North White Road, San Jose, CA 95127
- Saturday 5/1, 10am-5pm
- County Service Center, 1555 Berger Drive, San Jose, CA 95112
- Monday 5/3, 8:30am-4:30pm
- Cristo Rey San José Jesuit High School, 1389 E. Santa Clara St., San Jose, CA 95116
- Monday 5/3, 11am-5pm
- Gilroy High School, 750 West 10th Street, Gilroy, CA 95020
- Monday 5/3, 8:30am-3:30pm
- Mexican Consulate, 302 Enzo Drive, San Jose, CA 95138
- Wednesday 5/5, 10am-4:30pm
- Milpitas Sports Complex, 1325 E. Calaveras Blvd, Milpitas, CA 95035
- Thursday 5/6, 1pm-8pm
- Sherman Oaks Elementary School, 1800 Fruitdale Avenue, San Jose, CA 95128
- Friday 5/7, 1pm-7pm
- Washington Elementary, 100 Oak Street, San Jose, 95110
- Saturday, 5/8, 10am-4:30pm