BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — A woman and son who visited an East Bay fire station to report a cat inside their vehicle’s engine compartment were told they were quite mistaken .. it was actually five cats.

The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post the mom and child arrived at Station 52 on John Muir Parkway, in Brentwood to report a cat was somewhere under the hood of their car. Firefighters couldn’t find it right away, and then were dispatched to two 911 calls in a row.

Contra Costa County Animal Services were called and the service officer told firefighters he could hear hissing noises when he put his tool down on the engine. After loosening the engine splash, they found five orange tabbys not more than a few days old, the district said.

The kittens were removed and the animal control officers told firefighters the tabbys would get an exam and then be put up for adoption.

“An interesting fact we found out was that orange tabby cats are almost always males,” the Facebook post said. “80% of orange tabby’s tend to be males. Out of these three, all were males. Thanks to Officer Sutton for the tidbit of information.”