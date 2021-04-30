SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

MUSIC PARODY: SAN DOMENICO SCHOOL

The teachers of San Domenico School in Marin County have lots to celebrate, boasting the fact that they made it through the pandemic safely and being one of just a handful of schools that invited the kids back to class last September. The Elton John parody was unleashed at the recent school fundraiser and it’s catching on across the internet. Hoping today’s play gets them a few more hits. Bravo, so very glad the faculty at San Domenico are still standing AND teaching.

MUSIC: JESIKA VON RABBIT

The reigning pop queen of the desert Jesika Von Rabbit has released a pandemic-inspired pop song, Bombay Bunny. Yes, it makes you want to hop and get lost in JVR’s psychedelic pop haze. The catchy, intoxicating tune is available for download via iTunes and can be streamed via YouTube. I’m a fan. Go JVR.

jesikavonrabbit.com

FESTIVAL : OUTSIDE LANDS

Lizzo is the headliner on the opening night of Outside Lands, the three-day music fest in San Francisco‘s Golden Gate Park on Halloween weekend. More than 90 bands will perform at the fest, with Lizzo on Friday, The Strokes headlining Saturday and Tame Impala on Halloween Sunday. It’s one of the first big music festivals to return post-pandemic.

cbsloc.al/3aR5LeB

FILM: LIMBO – NOW PLAYING

If you need your ribs tickled and heart tugged all at once this is the film. Limbo is about a group of Syrian refugees who end up on a remote Scottish Island. Hilarity ensures but with the laughs comes heart and sorrow and compassion for those who come from another land for a better life.

CINCO: CAR CRUISE

Saturday 4pm

This is one of the highlights of Cinco de Mayo, a parade of cool cars along Mission Street. It’s fun and free to be enjoyed by one and all.

facebook.com/SanFranciscoLowRiderCouncil/posts/4149212318473796

CINCO DRINK ON: SF BAR CRAWL

Saturday 6-9pm

CrawlSF presents its annual Cinco de Mayo bar crawl. The three-hour crawl starts at Mayes Oyster House and ventures onward to McTeague’s Saloon, Jackalope, R Bar, El Lopo, the Wreck Room, and more.

crawlsf.com

CINCO PARTY: CHUY GOES CALIENTE

May 5th, 10pm

My pal and beloved Bay Area DJ Chuy Gomez hosts an evening of music and entertainment at Oakland’s Continental Club. Enjoy live sets from DJ Acme and Chuy himself. Entry $65 and ladies get complimentary entry before midnight.

The Continental Club, 1658 12th St., Oakland.

stayhappening.com/e/cali-caliente-E3LUSBBXO99Q

Have a great weekend and celebratory Cinco de Mayo.

