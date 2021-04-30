REDWOOD CITY (CBS News) — It was one of the most sensational crime stories of the last 20 years. The case attracted national and international media attention.
Scott Peterson was sentenced to death for the murder of his pregnant wife Laci and their unborn child in 2005. But after appeals, his death sentence was overturned.
His defense team told CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti they also have new exonerating evidence and are pushing for a completely new trial.