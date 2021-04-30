SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco are searching for an elderly woman deemed at-risk who has been missing for nearly two weeks.
The department’s Missing Person’s Unit said 84-year-old Rosetta Freshley has not been seen since she was at home on the 900 block of Steiner Street on April 17. Freshley is considered at-risk due to her age and medical condition.
Investigators said she was possibly wearing black and white leggings and a shirt at the time of her disappearance.
Anyone who sees Freshley should contact local law enforcement and provide her location. Tips can be submitted by calling 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD”.