COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Missing, Rosetta Frehley, San Francisco, San Francisco News

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco are searching for an elderly woman deemed at-risk who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

The department’s Missing Person’s Unit said 84-year-old Rosetta Freshley has not been seen since she was at home on the 900 block of Steiner Street on April 17. Freshley is considered at-risk due to her age and medical condition.

Investigators said she was possibly wearing black and white leggings and a shirt at the time of her disappearance.

Rosetta Freshley was last seen at her residence in San Francisco on April 17, 2021. (SFPD)

Rosetta Freshley was last seen at her residence in San Francisco on April 17, 2021. (SFPD)

Anyone who sees Freshley should contact local law enforcement and provide her location. Tips can be submitted by calling 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD”.