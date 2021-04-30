SALINAS (BCN) — Police in Salinas are investigating a shooting early Friday morning that injured a 17-year-old boy as well as a 48-year-old woman who was hit in the arm by the gunfire while she slept in bed.

Officers responded at 1:25 a.m. to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activation in the 700 block of Jefferson Street and arrived to find the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her left bicep, police said.

A bullet had gone south through the residence and hit her, narrowly missing her husband who was sleeping next to her. The officers then found the teen at the rear of the property with a gunshot wound to his torso, according to police.

Investigators believe the 17-year-old was the intended target of the shooting, but he said he did not know why he was targeted.

Both victims were taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

No suspect information has been released related to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Richardson at (831) 758-7478 or johnr@ci.salinas.ca.us or a tip line at (831) 775-4222.

