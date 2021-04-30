SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A man killed in a triple shooting on San Francisco’s Market Street has been identified as a Suisun City man.
Kenny Reed, 27, was killed when an unknown gunman opened fire Thursday afternoon in the area of Market and Mason streets.
Reed was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two other victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive, according to police.
No arrest has been made in connection with the homicide and San Francisco police have not released any detailed suspect description.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

