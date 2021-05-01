PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A young man was critically wounded early Saturday when his car was riddled by gunfire from both sides of his red Nissan Altima on Highway 4 in Pittsburg.

California Highway Patrol officer John Koven said his agency got calls at about 1:15 a.m. of a solo vehicle crash on westbound 4 at the Bailey Road off offramp.

Arriving officers found red Nissan Altima crashed into a backhoe at a roadside construction site. As they approached the vehicle, they saw bullet holes in the driver side windows.

They quickly rendered aid to a Hispanic male in his 20s. His condition was not known early Saturday.

“There are bullet holes on both sides (of the vehicle),” Koven said. “It is possible there was fire from both sides of the vehicle.”

While Koven could not say where the driver lived, he did say the car was registered out of Pittsburg. An investigation team remained at the crash site early Saturday, searching for evidence.

It was the second shooting of a young Hispanic male driver traveling on the same stretch of Highway 4 in the last 24 hours. The CHP has not said if they believe the two may be related. But both appear to be targeted shootings.

In the Thursday night’s shooting, the driver suffered neck wounds but was expected to survive.

At 8:34 p.m. the CHP received a report of a shooting incident that occurred in the area of Highway 4 and the Railroad Avenue off-ramp — one exit away from Saturday morning’s shooting.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was driving a blue 2018 Honda Accord when the incident occurred.

No information has been released about a possible motive, suspects or suspect vehicles.