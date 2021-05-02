LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — Caitlyn Jenner, the former Olympic champion and current California gubernatorial candidate, says she opposes allowing transgender girls to compete in girls’ sports at school.
Jenner, a 1976 decathlon Olympic gold medalist who came out as a transgender woman in 2015, told a TMZ reporter on Saturday that it's "a question of fairness."
“That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school. It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools,” Jenner said Saturday during a brief interview in a Malibu parking lot.
It was Jenner's first comment on the controversial issue since announcing her candidacy to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election. Five states have passed laws or implemented executive orders this year limiting the ability of transgender youths to play sports or receive certain medical treatment. There's been a vehement outcry from supporters of transgender rights.
Jenner, a Republican, supported Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election but later criticized his administration for some discriminatory actions against transgender people.
Many transgender-rights advocates have criticized Jenner, saying she has failed to convince them that she is a major asset to their cause.
Last week, Jenner officially announced she was joining the list of Republican candidates that will be running against Gov. Gavin Newsom in November’s Recall Election.