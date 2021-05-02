COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Crews in Redwood City on Sunday night were battling a fire burning at a self-storage facility, according to authorities.

Video uploaded with the Citizen app showed flames shooting up over the Saf Keep Storage Facility with smoke pouring into the sky.

The fire broke out along Middlefield Road. As of 11 p.m., a stretch of Middlefield between Woodside Road and Douglas Avenue is closed. Drivers are being advised to use alternative routes.

