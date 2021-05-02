REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Crews in Redwood City on Sunday night were battling a fire burning at a self-storage facility, according to authorities.
Video uploaded with the Citizen app showed flames shooting up over the Saf Keep Storage Facility with smoke pouring into the sky.READ MORE: Asian American Teen Punched, Called Racial Slur During Tournament Basketball Game in Oakland
The fire broke out along Middlefield Road. As of 11 p.m., a stretch of Middlefield between Woodside Road and Douglas Avenue is closed. Drivers are being advised to use alternative routes.
MORE NEWS: UPDATE Fire Burning in Big Basin Redwoods State Park Contained at 6.7 Acres
Middlefield between Woodside and Douglas is closed. Please use alternate route. https://t.co/WrQmVVPaVtREAD MORE: First of 3 Ospreys Hatches Atop Crane on the Richmond Waterfront
— Redwood City Police (@RedwoodCityPD) May 3, 2021