BOULDER CREEK (CBS SF) — Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a 2-acre wildfire burning in Big Basin Redwoods State Park on Sunday afternoon.
The blaze, dubbed the Basin Fire, was reported about 12:11 p.m. Sunday near the Hihn Hammond Truck Trail, in a remote area that burned during last year’s CZU Lightning Complex fires.
As of 3:30 p.m., the fire’s progress had been halted but it wasn’t yet contained, a Cal Fire spokesperson said.
No injuries have been reported and no structures are threatened, according to Cal Fire.
Multiple engines and crews were dispatched and a Cal Fire helicopter made water drops.
LATEST: Copter 106 from @Calfirescu is making water drops on the #BasinFire, which is burning roughly 1/2 acre on Hihn Hammond Truck Trail in Santa Cruz County. CAL FIRE CZU was dispatched at 12:11pm. This is burning within #CZULightningComplex burn area. pic.twitter.com/XXC6BPrKwC
— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) May 2, 2021
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed