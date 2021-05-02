OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — One person was dead, another hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and a suspect being held on suspicion of driving under the influence in a multiple vehicle crash on southbound 880 in Oakland early Saturday.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place in the southbound lanes of 880 near the 66th Avenue on-ramp at around to 4:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, CHP officers found that a Chevrolet and a Honda that had been involved in a collision.
A preliminary investigation has revealed that the Chevrolet collided with the guardrail as it merged onto the highway and was blocking the number three lane when it was struck by the Honda. The collision propelled the Chevrolet forward, striking and killing a passenger who had gotten out of the vehicle.
The driver of the Chevrolet was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. The CHP said the driver of the Honda was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
The name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The CHP urges anyone with any information regarding this collision to please contact the Oakland CHP Office at (510) 457-2875.