SAN DIEGO (CBS/AP) — Emergency crews from multiple agencies responded to the scene of an overturned boat off Point Loma near Cabrillo National Monument and at least two people on board have died, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Local lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies responded around 10:30 a.m. following reports of an overturned vessel near the peninsula of Point Loma.
Two patients died at the scene and 23 people were transported to hospitals, the department said in a statement.
Of those, at least one person required CPR assistance. That person’s current condition was not known.
It broke up on the rocks (it was about the size of a lobster boat) pic.twitter.com/mVp3BPwhxE
— Robert McEntee (@DisqNet) May 2, 2021
