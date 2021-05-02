SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — High winds howled through San Francisco late Saturday afternoon, toppling a tree near Sydney G. Walton Square that injured one person, authorities said.
San Francisco fire officials said the tree fell down just before 4 p.m. near Front and Jackson streets. At the time, high winds were howling in the city at 30 mph or more.
Gusty westerly winds have been observed in portions of the #BayArea since mid afternoon. Strongest winds have been through the #AltamontPass and at #SFO. Locally gusty conditions will continue through the rest of the evening. Winds will gradually decrease after midnight. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/c77HBYn7g3
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 2, 2021
Lt. Jonathan Baxter, public information officer at San Francisco Fire Department, said one person was injured when they were briefly trapped under the fallen 50-foot tree.
The person was able to free themselves and were transported to the hospital for treatment.
Firefighters also reported a 30-foot tree fell onto a parked car near Alta Vista Park on Clay and Pierce streets. No injuries were reported.