CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Citing plentiful supplies of COVID-19 vaccine, Contra Costa County health officials said they will vaccinate anyone 16 and older, regardless if they live or work in the county or not.

Officials said Monday that people who live elsewhere in the Bay Area, California or anywhere in the United States can receive a shot at Contra Costa Health Services clinics.

“We’ve always said that this virus doesn’t recognize borders. Now we can say that Contra Costa County no longer cares about borders when it comes to getting people vaccinated against COVID,” health officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said.

The health officer said that for the pandemic to end, vaccines must be administered to as many people as possible. “[N]ot just people from Contra Costa, but from all over,” Farnitano said.

One week after reaching the 1 million shot mark, officials said that vaccine supplies are now exceeding demand in Contra Costa County. Appointments have also begun to go unfilled at county vaccination sites.

As of Monday, more than 1.1 million vaccine doses have been administered to Contra Costa County residents, far ahead of an original goal of July 4. More than 651,000 residents or 70.4% of the eligible population has had at least one vaccine dose, while more than 486,000 are fully vaccinated.

Appointments can be scheduled on their website or by calling 833-829-2626. The county is also offering walk-in clinics in Bay Point, Brentwood, Concord and Richmond.