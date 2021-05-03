SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The injury-ravaged Golden State Warriors will be playing for more than just their playoff hopes Monday night, Steph Curry, Draymond Green or Andrew Wiggins could also find themselves the newest member of Marvel’s Arena of Heroes.

In a unique simulcast on ESPN2, the Warrior stars will be cheered on by Marvel comic super heroes from a special Marvel-themed studio.

Warriors x Pelicans x @marvel’s #ArenaOfHeroes See what it’s all about, tonight on ESPN2 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2xgKy64feV — ESPN (@espn) May 3, 2021

Curry, Green and Wiggins will represent the Warriors, while Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball will be the threesome from the Pelicans.

Iconic Marvel heroes such as Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Captain America and Black Panther will appear throughout the live ESPN broadcast, with the characters virtually watching the game and deciding which player they should recruit to fight alongside them against an invading alien army.

Each player will be awarded points based on their performance during the game.

One Marvel Hero Point will be awarded for every point, rebound, assist, steal and block

One Marvel Hero Point will be deducted for every missed field goal, free throw or turnover

The telecast will include 3D virtual characters, custom graphics, animation packages and there will be a running total during the game. At the end, the player with the most points will earn a spot in Marvel’s Arena of Heroes.

Golden State comes into the game — the first of back-to-black contest in New Orleans — without the services of sixth man Kelly Oubre Jr., who reportedly has a torn wrist ligament and broken hand and may be lost for the reminder of the season.

He’s just the latest Warrior lost for the year because of an injury. Sharpshooting Klay Thompson has been out all year with a torn Achilles tendon, No. 2 draft pick James Wiseman suffered a season-ending knee injury, Marquese Chriss suffered a season ending leg fracture, Damon Lee has been out of the lineup under the league’s COVID-19 protocol and Eric Paschall is out with an injured hip.