FREMONT (CBS SF) — A violent confrontation on a street in Fremont resulted in multiple arrests and injuries, police said Monday.
Fremont police said officers responded Sunday at about 10:30 p.m. to the 4900 block of Stevenson on a report of a stabbing involving eight people.READ MORE: Downtown San Jose Gas Leak Prompts Home Evacuations
Officers were identified and arrested four suspects, two adult males and two underage males.READ MORE: StubHub To Refund Canceled Events After Pandemic Complaints
Details of what led to the melee, the people involved and the injuries suffered were not available, however, Fremont police said all those involved have been identified and are either in custody or at a hospital under police observation.
Police said there was no public safety threat as this incident involved parties that are all known to each other.MORE NEWS: COVID: UC Berkeley / Oxford Study Finds Higher Risk To Pregnant Women Than Previously Known
This incident is not believed to be gang-related, and additional details would be made available when possible, police saids.