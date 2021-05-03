PINOLE (CBS SF) — A Pinole neighborhood was under lockdown orders early Monday with residents told to shelter-in-place in their homes while police and Contra Costa County Sheriff’s deputies were negotiating with an armed man.
The order was issued at 6:14 and covered residents who live on Kildare Way between Marlesa Road and Tara Hills Drive and on Barkley Court. The area near Shannon Elementary School.
West Contra County Unified School District official have announced that Shannon and Tara Hills elementary school in nearby San Pablo have been closed for the day.
“Go inside, and close and lock all windows and doors,” officials warned in an alert. “Stay off the phone and do not call 911 unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency.”
The sheriff's department said its deputies were also involved and in communication with a man who was believed to be armed.
To report suspicious activity, contact Pinole Police Department at (510) 724-1111. Stay indoors until further notice.