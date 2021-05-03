SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The streets of San Francisco will get back a bit of their pre-pandemic charm when the F Market & Wharves historic streetcars start rolling along Market Street once again. The SFMTA has partnered with local lawmakers and businesses to bring the Art Deco transit vehicles back into service on May 15, just in time for summer.
Last March, service was cancelled on the historic 'F' line due to the pandemic. A favorite with locals and tourists, these 1928 "Peter Witt" streetcars have been a regular part of the cityscape since 1995.
According to SFMTA, trains from Castro to Fisherman's Wharf will run from around 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Return trips back to Castro, will run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The transportation agency is also reopening all Muni Metro subway stations, as well as full rail service on the N Judah between Ocean Beach and Caltrain.
