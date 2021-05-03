BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police in Berkeley on Monday announced the recent arrest of an armed felony suspect who was fleeing from authorities in the East Bay after allegedly committing assault with a deadly weapon in Antioch.

On Friday afternoon at about 3:16 p.m., the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office informed Berkeley police about a police pursuit entering the city from Highway 13. Police said the sheriff’s helicopter was following a suspect fleeing from a felony crime in Antioch.

The suspect in an assault with a deadly weapon case — who police confirmed was a Berkeley resident — was believed to be headed toward an address in Berkeley. Video of the vehicle pursuit from the Contra Costa Sheriff’s helicopter showed the suspect driving recklessly through the streets of Berkeley, frequently veering into the oncoming lane of traffic to get around slower-moving vehicles.

Berkeley police said the suspect eventually parked his vehicle in the area south of UC Berkeley campus. Multiple officers responded to the area to search for the suspect, including members of BPD’s Bike Force. Officers with the Bike Force soon spotted the suspect and chased after him as he fled on foot.

When Bike Force officers caught-up with the suspect on Dwight Way, they were able to quickly take the suspect to the ground and restrain him in handcuffs. In the video, a loaded handgun can be seen dropping out of the suspect’s fanny pack just as officers took him down.

The suspect — identified by Berkeley police as 23-year-old Berkeley resident Keenan Hicks-Brown — was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and carrying a loaded firearm with a large capacity magazine.

So far, authorities have not released any specific details about the felony assault with a deadly weapon investigation Hicks-Brown was wanted in connection with.