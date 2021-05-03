SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman was shot near a hotel at the San Francisco International Airport on Monday evening, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
Officers responded at about 8 p.m. to reports of gunshots at the Grand Hyatt Hotel at SFO, located at 55 S McDonnell Road and found a woman suffering from injuries caused by a gunshot.READ MORE: COVID: San Francisco To Follow State Easing of Outdoor Masking Rules
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.READ MORE: San Francisco's Historic F Market & Wharves Streetcars Coming Back In Time For Summer
Investigators later determined there was no active shooter, and in fact, the shooting occurred “near the roadway and not inside an airport building.”MORE NEWS: Santa Clara Co.: $350 Million Affordable Housing Project Set For Approval In Phase 2 Of Measure A
There were reports the incident may have been an attempted carjacking but so far, investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made and there is no information about a suspect.