SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco are searching for a man suspected of stabbing two Asian women in the city’s Mid-Market area late Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to area of 4th and Stockton streets around 4:50 p.m. and found the women, who were suffering from stab wounds.

Witnesses tell KPIX a man clutching a knife was walking down Market Street when he casually approached a bus stop and stabbed the two women.

A witness said one woman was elderly and the other was in her 30s.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, but their conditions were not immediately known to police.

No further details about the stabbing were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

An eyewitness to the stabbing submitted a photo to KPIX 5 of a potential suspect. The picture appears to show a man with a shaved head, wearing a dark colored shirt, blue jeans and wearing black and white sneakers. The man also appears to be carrying a black and green bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police by calling 415-575-4444 or texting TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD”.