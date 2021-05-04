SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco have arrested a man suspected of stabbing two Asian women in the city’s Mid-Market area late Tuesday afternoon.

San Francisco Police Public Information Officer Michael Andraychak confirmed that at approximately 7 p.m., officers from the Tenderloin Station located and arrested a 54-year-old male San Francisco resident suspected in the stabbing on the 600 block of Eddy Street.

Charges against the suspect are pending.

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney tweeted that the suspect was in custody just before 7:30 p.m.

Haney called the incident a “disgusting and horrific attack.”

Disgusting and horrific attack on Market St this afternoon of two Asian seniors. I've been closely in touch with the SFFD and SFPD. The suspect was just arrested. The victims are at the hospital. #StopTheAttacks #StopAsianHate — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) May 5, 2021

Officers responded to area of 4th and Stockton streets around 4:50 p.m. and found the women, who were suffering from stab wounds.

People who saw the attack told KPIX a man clutching a knife was walking down Market Street when he casually approached a bus stop and stabbed the two women.

“The assailant essentially just walked up to their victim, stabbed them and very casually walked away in broad daylight,” said witness Jenny Shao.

Another witness said one woman was elderly and the other was in her 30s.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, but their conditions were not immediately known to police.

An eyewitness to the stabbing submitted a photo to KPIX of a potential suspect. The picture appears to show a man with a shaved head, wearing a dark colored shirt, blue jeans and wearing black and white sneakers. The man also appears to be carrying a black and green bag.

No further details about the stabbing were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police by calling 415-575-4444 or texting TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD”.