VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) — Westbound lanes of I-80 have reopened Tuesday evening after a vegetation fire sparked by a burning vehicle spread to vegetation at the American Canyon Road off-ramp in Vallejo, according to authorities.
The California Highway Patrol issued a sig alert for two lanes closed on the freeway about two hours earlier.
Embers from the initial fire, which was first reported about 5:30 p.m., spread to other areas by the freeway and flames got close to power lines, according to the CHP.
As of 6:12 p.m., CHP reported the severe traffic alert was still in place with the right lanes of westbound I-80 blocked.
Units from Cal Fire and area departments have responded to the scene.
While no update has been given on the status of the fire, CHP announced that all lanes had reopened as of around 7:40 p.m.
UPDATE: Residual Delays on Westbound I-80 East of American Canyon Rd in Vallejo. All Lanes Open.
UPDATE: Residual Delays on Westbound I-80 East of American Canyon Rd in Vallejo. All Lanes Open.

— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) May 5, 2021