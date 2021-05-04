SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco Symphony announced that they have been allowed to increase capacity for upcoming events, as the symphony is set to hold its first concert with patrons in attendance in over a year.

Capacity at Davies Symphony Hall for performances from May 13 through June 25 has been increased to 35% or 960 people after receiving approval from city health officials, the symphony said Tuesday. An increase to 50% could take place once San Francisco enters the Yellow Tier, which could happen as soon as this week.

The symphony is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours for admission for patrons 12 and older.

Symphony Hall will offer two seating zones, a vaccinated-only zone with limited social distancing, along with a socially distanced zone for patrons who are either fully vaccinated or can present proof of a negative test.

Other COVID-19 safety measures include universal mask wearing for all, assigned seating, performances without intermissions, along with increased ventilation and filtration.

The symphony will hold its first performances with a live audience on Thursday and Friday, with most tickets reserved for medical professionals and community partners.

A complete schedule of upcoming performances can be found here.

Tickets for upcoming May and June performances will go on sale starting Thursday at 10 a.m. A schedule of performances for July and August will be announced next month.