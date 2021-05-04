SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco on Tuesday became the first county in the Bay Area to return to the less restrictive COVID Yellow Tier, according to California health officials.

The state announced its updated tier assignments on the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy website late Tuesday morning shortly before noon.

While much of the Bay Area has been in the Orange Tier for several weeks, no counties in the region had managed to move to the Yellow Tier until San Francisco made the shift on Tuesday.

It appears that Marin County just missed the cut. That county and all other Bay Area counties remain in the Orange Tier, except for Solano County which is in the second-most restrictive Red Tier.

Los Angeles, Mendocino and Trinity counties also moved into the Yellow Tier on Tuesday.

Health officials in San Francisco had announced on Friday that it appeared likely the city would move into the state’s least restrictive Yellow Tier this week.

Officials said that the anticipated assignment to the Yellow Tier next Tuesday would allow the city to further ease COVID restrictions effective on Friday, May 7.

“On Tuesday, April 27 the California Department of Public Health assessed San Francisco as meeting the criteria for the Yellow Tier,” officials said. “If our health indicators continue to meet the requirements for the Yellow Tier, the State will assign us to the Yellow Tier on Tuesday, May 4.”

While health officials haven’t announced details, in accordance with past moves to less restrictive tiers, San Francisco residents will be able to enjoy relaxed safety protocols with businesses expanding capacity in a number of sectors.

“It’s looking pretty rosy,” said Dr. Robert Wachter, professor and chair of the UCSF Department of Medicine.

If the city follows state guidelines, restaurants, movie theaters, libraries, offices, churches, family entertainment centers and gyms and fitness studios will be able to open indoors at 50% capacity. Indoor bars, breweries and wineries will be allowed to open at 25% capacity up to 100 people.

“It feels really exciting,” said Jayson Wilde who manages Pagan Idol, a bar in the Financial District. “Obviously we are taking our precautions and feeling as safe as possible. Next Friday means 25% without food.”

Wilde said his staff is prepared to focus on the core business of making tiki drinks after a year of pivots.

“We’ve gotta go full bore and open the entire menu, do everything like we’ve done before but just with, like, a restricted amount of people we have in here,” explained Wilde.

Outdoor gatherings can include as many as 100 people and outdoor live audience venues may expand to 67% of capacity, according to published state guidelines. San Francisco has largely adhered to state guidance in previous COVID tier moves.