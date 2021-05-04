WASHINGTON (CBS News) — President Biden set a new target of having 160 million U.S. adults fully vaccinated and 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4, ramping up efforts to reach rural areas and communities where the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations has lagged.
“As we anticipated, the pace of the vaccinations is slowing, now that a majority of American adults have already gotten their first shot,” Mr. Biden said in remarks at the White House. “Soon we’ll have reached the adults who are most eager to get vaccinated, and at that point, this effort will shift … Now we’re going to have to bring the vaccine to people who are less eager.”
Mr. Biden said the administration is going to “make it easier than ever” to get a shot as the U.S. enters a “new phase” of the vaccination campaign.