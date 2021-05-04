CROCKETT (CBS SF) — An early Tuesday morning fire in Crockett destroyed an abandoned motor home and spread to nearby vegetation before firefighters were able to contain the blaze, authorities said.
Arriving firefighters discovered an abandoned motor home engulfed in flames and the fire spreading to nearby vegetation.
Firefighters aggressively attacked the flames, halting its progress. The area is currently under extreme drought conditions with tinder-dry brush as temperatures expected to soar into the upper 80s later Tuesday.
No injuries were reported. A cause remained under investigation.