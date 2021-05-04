OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire erupted inside an apartment building under construction in Oakland near Lake Merritt Tuesday morning, quickly spreading throughout the second floor and sending flames and a towering smoke plume into the air, before firefighters brought it under control.

The Oakland Fire Department said crews responded to reports of a fire in the three-story building located near 2nd Ave and International about a block from Lake Merritt at around 7: 46 a.m.

Arriving firefighters discovered flames and smoke streaming out of the second story. They quickly called in a second alarm.

Fire officials said crews battled to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby buildings.

“Working fire on all 3 floors of main building,” the department tweeted.

Oakland Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt said nearby buildings were evacuated and no injures have been reported.

Crews placed it under control at 8:24 a.m. and kept the blaze from spreading to other buildings.

