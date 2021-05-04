SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An animal control officer got a hand from the San Francisco Fire Department Tuesday morning as they rescued a great horned owl tangled in string and hanging from a tree branch 30 feet in the air, authorities said.
According to San Francisco Animal Control, at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, SF Rec & Park called regarding an owl caught in a tree in Crocker Amazon Park.
Animal Control Officer Vanesa Napoles arrived at the scene and found the owl hanging approximately 30 feet in the air from a tree branch by a string tangled around its wing. The owl was also being attacked by crows, San Francisco Animal Control said.
OWL RESCUE IN PROGRESS — An owl is being rescued at Moscow and Geneva by #SFFDE43 and #SFFDT15 AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/UfMlRDZW3t
Napoles contacted the San Francisco Fire Department for assistance and the department sent over a ladder crew. The SFFD Public Information Officer posted video and photos of the ladder truck rescue of the owl.
UPDATE: We are now told that Shamrock the Owl may have a dislocated shoulder/wing, but is expected to recover after the excellent crews at @SFACC provide care and rehabilitation.
They were able to get the owl, which fire personnel have nicknamed “Shamrock” out of the tree safely and Napoles brought the bird back to Animal Care & Control for assessment by vets. It was determined that Shamrock had a dislocated shoulder/wing, but should recover.

🦉 rescue! We got a call from Rec & Park about an 🦉 caught in a string in a 🌳 hanging by its wing, and attacked by crows. ACO Vanessa Napoles called SFFD for assistance. Officer Napoles is on her way to @PeninsulaHumane with the 🦉, where experts will assess & treat. pic.twitter.com/M4kgLvXFVz
Napoles took Shamrock to the Peninsula Humane Society where the owl will receive specialized care from the organization’s wildlife experts.