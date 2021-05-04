(CBS SF) – As COVID-19 vaccine supplies continue to increase, Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, announced Tuesday that walk-up shots are available at their stores in the Bay Area and across the country.

The company said walk-up immunizations, along with appointments are being offered at more than 5,100 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations nationwide, including 308 locations in California.

Pharmacies are offering all three authorized vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Shots will be available seven days a week at Walmart locations. At Sam’s Club locations, pharmacies are open Mondays through Saturdays.

“Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19,” said Cheryl Pegus, the company’s executive vice president of health and wellness.

The company said it is also strongly encouraging employees to be vaccinated by allowing two hours paid time to get the vaccine and allowing workers to receive the shots during their shifts.

Another major pharmacy chain, Rite-Aid, also recently announced it would offer walk-up appointments, with vaccine supplies becoming more readily available following a slow start to the rollout.

Along with major pharmacies, health departments across the Bay Area increasing the availability of walk-up vaccines. In Contra Costa County, health officials there have recently begun to offer shots to all who are eligible, regardless if they live or work in the county or not.