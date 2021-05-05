COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
Filed Under:Berkeley, Berkeley Police, Handgun, Methamphetamine, Oakland man

BERKELEY (CBS SF/BCN) — Berkeley police arrested a 23-year-old Oakland man Saturday after a traffic stop found a loaded handgun and illegal drugs.

Police made a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling at an unsafe speed near Derby Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way at 3:33 a.m. Saturday.

A loaded handgun, bullets and a baggie of methamphetamines found by Berkeley police during a traffic stop Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Photo from Berkeley Police Department)

Officers determined two of the vehicle’s four occupants had outstanding arrest warrants and conducted a search of the vehicle and the occupants, finding a loaded handgun, open containers of liquor and methamphetamines.

In addition to the firearms arrest, police arrested a 28-year-old Berkeley man for his outstanding arrest warrants.