BERKELEY (CBS SF/BCN) — Berkeley police arrested a 23-year-old Oakland man Saturday after a traffic stop found a loaded handgun and illegal drugs.
Police made a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling at an unsafe speed near Derby Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way at 3:33 a.m. Saturday.
Officers determined two of the vehicle’s four occupants had outstanding arrest warrants and conducted a search of the vehicle and the occupants, finding a loaded handgun, open containers of liquor and methamphetamines.
In addition to the firearms arrest, police arrested a 28-year-old Berkeley man for his outstanding arrest warrants.