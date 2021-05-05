SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Sonoma County announced major milestones in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout Wednesday, touting that two-thirds of eligible residents at received least one shot, while half are fully vaccinated.

Health officials said Wednesday that 204,615 residents are fully vaccinated, which amounts to 50% of the county’s 16 and older population. The county said 67% of the eligible population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

A total of 467,642 doses of vaccine have been administered in the county, which health officials say is outpacing the rest of the state and the nation. The progress made is a far cry from five weeks ago when the county’s allocation was stagnant at 15,000 doses per week, which prompted the Board of Supervisors to send a letter to state officials seeking more doses.

“Thanks to our vast constellation of health care providers and community leaders and volunteers, we have made great progress in getting shots into arms,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Lynda Hopkins.

Dr. Urmila Shende, the county’s vaccine chief, urged remaining residents to sign up. County officials urged residents to first seek the vaccine through their primary healthcare provider.

“For those who have yet to get a shot, the good news is there are plenty of appointments available,” Shende said.

More information on signing up for a vaccine appointment can be found on the county’s website or by calling 211. Anyone seeking assistance on signing up can contact the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 707-565-4677.