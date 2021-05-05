SAN JOSE (KPIX) – Santa Clara County health leaders said Tuesday more than 70 percent of eligible residents have now received their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Despite progress toward herd immunity, the county also reported during its weekly update to county supervisors that demand for the vaccine is now decreasing.

“We have the vaccine, but we are starting to see the slowing in demand,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib.

He also said the county has the capacity to do 20,000 doses a day, but only half of that number is being administered because of the decrease in demand.

The county reported that of the 477,622 unvaccinated eligible residents — 260,205 are men and 217,417 are women. Fewer men, county leaders said, are among those who are vaccinated.

David, who did not want to release his last name, said he wasn’t planning on getting vaccinated. But he did it so he could travel.

“I’m on team Texas, team Florida,” he said. “I don’t know, young and healthy, it wasn’t a big enough deal for me to get it. That was my mind set.”

On Tuesday, San Francisco was the only Bay Area county that moved into the less restrictive yellow tier.

Santa Clara County officials said that cases are dropping slowly toward the state’s requirements to make the Yellow Tier, as well.

“Yesterday, for the first time our seven day rolling average of new cases per day was in the double digits,” said Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody. “This is the first time this has happened in about seven months.”

On Saturday, the county reported 100 new COVID cases and no new deaths. On Sunday, the county reported 65 new COVID cases and no new deaths.

The county is now making an effort to reach those who may be hesitant to get the vaccine, and extending hours of its vaccination clinics to accommodate those who can’t make it during business hours.

“I don’t think we should take a risk anymore to not get vaccinated,” said Satish Thuta.

He just received his second dose on Tuesday at Levi’s Stadium. Thuta said he plans to head to a restaurant once his wife is fully-vaccinated.

“I haven’t been to a restaurant indoor or outdoor in a year,” said Thuta. “I wasn’t hesitant, I was looking forward to it.”