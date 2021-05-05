DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Contra Costa County are at the scene of a brush fire in Discovery Bay that has grown to approximately 15 acres Wednesday evening, according to fire authorities.
According to fire officials in the East Bay, the vegetation fire — being referred to as the Headwater Fire — is burning east of 6673 Yellowstone Circle in Discovery Bay.
The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District has units at the scene.
A photo from PG&E cameras showed a large plume of smoke rising from the area of the fire.
Shortly before 7 p.m., the Calfire SCU Twitter account posted that it was assisting on the fire.
CAL FIRE is assisting @ECCFPD with a vegetation fire off Yellowstone Way in the Discovery Bay area (Contra Costa Co). Fire is approximately 15 acres. #HeadwaterFire pic.twitter.com/5dyW5EHzo8
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) May 6, 2021
