DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Contra Costa County are at the scene of a brush fire in Discovery Bay that has grown to approximately 15 acres Wednesday evening, according to fire authorities.

According to fire officials in the East Bay, the vegetation fire — being referred to as the Headwater Fire — is burning east of 6673 Yellowstone Circle in Discovery Bay.

The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District has units at the scene.

A photo from PG&E cameras showed a large plume of smoke rising from the area of the fire.

Shortly before 7 p.m., the Calfire SCU Twitter account posted that it was assisting on the fire.

CAL FIRE is assisting @ECCFPD with a vegetation fire off Yellowstone Way in the Discovery Bay area (Contra Costa Co). Fire is approximately 15 acres. #HeadwaterFire pic.twitter.com/5dyW5EHzo8 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) May 6, 2021

