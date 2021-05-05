COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Contra Costa County are at the scene of a brush fire in Discovery Bay that has grown to approximately 15 acres Wednesday evening, according to fire authorities.

According to fire officials in the East Bay, the vegetation fire — being referred to as the Headwater Fire — is burning east of 6673 Yellowstone Circle in Discovery Bay.

The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District has units at the scene.

A photo from PG&E cameras showed a large plume of smoke rising from the area of the fire.

Headwater Fire burning in Discovery Bay (credit: PG&E)

Shortly before 7 p.m., the Calfire SCU Twitter account posted that it was assisting on the fire.

CBS SF is monitoring this developing story and will provide additional information as it becomes available.