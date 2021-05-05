MENLO PARK (CBS SF) — Facebook’s Oversight Board ruled Wednesday the social media platform was right in suspending former President Donald Trump’s account in the wake of comments associated with January’s Capitol Riot, but told the company it needs to reconsider a permanent ban.

In a news posting, the committee said: “The Board has upheld Facebook’s decision on January 7, 2021, to restrict then-President Donald Trump’s access to posting content on his Facebook page and Instagram account.”

“However, it was not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension. Facebook’s normal penalties include removing the violating content, imposing a time-bound period of suspension, or permanently disabling the page and account.”

“The Board insists that Facebook review this matter to determine and justify a proportionate response that is consistent with the rules that are applied to other users of its platform. Facebook must complete its review of this matter within six months of the date of this decision. The Board also made policy recommendations for Facebook to implement in developing clear, necessary, and proportionate policies that promote public safety and respect freedom of expression.”

Trump’s account was suspended for inciting violence that led to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riots. After years of treating Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric with a light touch, Facebook and Instagram silenced his accounts on Jan. 7, saying at the time he’d be suspended “at least” through the end of his presidency.

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote at the time.

The board found that two posts in particular supported the decision to ban him from the two social media platforms.

At 4:21 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, as the riot continued, Trump posted a video on Facebook and Instagram:

“I know your pain. I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side, but you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt. It’s a very tough period of time. There’s never been a time like this where such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us, from me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special. You’ve seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace.”

At 5:41 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Facebook removed the post for violating its Community Standard on Dangerous Individuals and Organizations.

At 6:07 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, as police were securing the Capitol, Trump posted a written statement on Facebook:

“These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love in peace. Remember this day forever!”

At 6:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Facebook removed the post for violating its Community Standard on Dangerous Individuals and Organizations.