POINT RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Former Raider running back Marshawn Lynch has put his East Bay mansion that sits on the Point Richmond waterfront on the market.

The property is listed for a hefty $5,275,000. The Skittles loving ex-Raider reportedly bought the home in 2012 for $3.6 million.

The more than 7,000 square foot home located not far from the Miller/Knox Regional Shoreline features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a professional kitchen, a private screening room with theater seats and spectacular views of San Francisco Bay.

The modern-designed home was built in 2000 with glass walls and an open floor plan.

Oakland native Lynch — also known by his nicknames “Money” and “Beast Mode” — was a standout football player at Oakland Tech High School and went on to play at Cal alongside teammate and fellow future all-star quarterback Aaron Rogers, becoming the school’s second-leading all time rusher.

He played 11 seasons in the NFL, starting with the Buffalo Bills in 2007. He was traded to Seattle Seahawks midseason in 2010, where he excelled and helped the franchise win its first Super Bowl championship in 2014.

Lynch came out of retirement twice after initially announcing the end of his career in 2016. He played two years with his hometown Raiders starting in 2017, but returned to the NFL to rejoin the Seahawks for three games during the team’s 2019 playoff run.

Lynch is a part-owner of the Oakland Panthers — an franchise in the Indoor Football League — and has financial interest in a number of Bay Area ventures including his Beast Mode apparel line.