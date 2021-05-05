SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Sunnyvale, authorities said.
The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said fire and patrol officers responded to the intersection of Maude Ave. and Borregas Ave. at about 5:10 a.m. Wednesday.
They found a man within the intersection with major injuries, but despite life-saving measures given the pedstrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.
Investigators said it not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.
Investigators said it not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

Any witnesses to the incident were asked to contact Sunnyvale DPS Investigator Jason Pistor at (408)730-7109.