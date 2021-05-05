SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — Police are looking for a driver who drove off after fatally hitting a man who had fallen off his electric unicycle in San Jose Tuesday night.
Officers responded around 9:55 p.m. to the collision reported in the 1500 block of Kooser Road and found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office.
Investigators determined the man was riding the electric unicycle east in a traffic lane when he fell and was then struck by the vehicle. Police have not released any description of the vehicle or driver.
Anyone with information about the case, the 16th fatal collision on San Jose city streets in 2021, was asked to call Detective Malvido at (408) 277-4654.
