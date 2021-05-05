SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (BCN) — Nearly four dozen cats and kittens are at the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter and need new homes after they were found recently living in poor conditions in a small recreational vehicle.
The county shelter took in 47 cats in the case, in which the person hoarding them agreed to surrender the felines to the shelter.
As a result of the large influx of new residents, the shelter is offering some incentives to people who adopt cats ages 4 months and older during May.
An adoption fee of $50 for this month includes cats being provided spaying or neutering, a registered microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations, routine treatment for fleas and worms and a free pet wellness exam with a local participating veterinarian.
In addition, all cats adopted in May will go home in a new Sherpa pet carrier.
For more information, please visit scanimalshelter.org.
