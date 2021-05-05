SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old Novato man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a fellow passenger as both were being driven through San Rafael on Monday night.

The San Rafael Police said Jeffrey Osmaldo Aguirre, who recently returned to Novato from Conroe, Texas, was being held in Marin County Jail on murder charges.

Investigators said Aguirre, Wilmer Gonzalez Velasquez and an unidentified driver were in a vehicle around 11:50 p.m. Monday.

Velasquez was riding in the right front passenger seat while Aguirre was seated directly behind him. While the vehicle was driving through San Rafael, the driver heard a loud bang and immediately pulled to the right curb of Windward Way.

He told police that Velasquez was slumped over having been shot once by Aguirre. When Aguirre threatened him, the driver was able to escape from the vehicle. Aguirre then also fled the scene.

San Rafael officers responded to the shooting scene and found that Velasquez had succumbed to a single gunshot wound.

Numerous witnesses were interviewed, and the investigation continued Tuesday.

Detectives learned that Aguirre recently came back out to Marin County from Conroe, Texas. He had family in the area and was a previous resident of Novato.

Evidence led them to the conclusion that Aguirre was possibly at a residence in the 400 block of Maine Ave. in Richmond. An arrest warrant was obtained for the residence and Aguirre was located and peacefully surrendered.

Investigators have not released any possible motive behind the shooting or the relationship between the three men.