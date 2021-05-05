SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A dinner series called “Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate” kicked off Tuesday in San Francisco in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

It’s a five-course takeout dinner series in partnership with San Francisco-based OpenTable aimed at fundraising for local AAPI organizations.

It was founded in Washington, D.C. by Chefs Kevin Tien of Moon Rabbit and Tim Ma of Lucky Danger as a response to the rise in crimes against Asian Americans. The goal of the dinners is to bring awareness to the ongoing attacks in the Asian community.

“We actually had a lot of chefs reach out to us that weren’t a part of the AAPI community, but they want to show their support and for a lot of them, it was their way of paying homage to Asian ingredients or techniques that they’ve been using in their own cooking,” said organizer Andrew Hori.

The dinners will take place every Tuesday for four consecutive weeks, featuring courses from 20 Bay Area restaurants including b. Patisserie, Commis, Liholiho Yacht Club, Mister Jiu’s, Nari, Nightbird, SingleThread and Sorrel. Every week, five different chefs are contributing one course to the meal.

The team has already sold 300 takeout meals at $150 each. The meal serves two. The proceeds from the first week will go toward the organization Hate Is A Virus.

The campaign may be extended into June.