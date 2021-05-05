SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Two armed suspects, who opened fire on people gathered in the valet parking area of the San Francisco Airport Grand Hyatt, may also be connected to a failed carjacking around the time of the shooting, authorities revealed Wednesday.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department said the gunmen have been described by witnesses as a Black male, standing 6-foot tall, weighing 290-230 pounds and about 25-30 years old. The second was a Black male about 25 years old.

Investigators said multiple people called 911 to report gunfire at the Grand Hyatt Hotel at around 7:53 p.m. Monday.

Arriving San Francisco police officers found a wounded woman in a dark colored SUV, which had crashed into a parked vehicle at the hotel. They also found numerous shell casings from different caliber ammunition.

Through the investigation, sheriff department deputies have learned that a white Acura SUV pulled up to the

Grand Hyatt and 2-3 people described by witnesses as Black male adults got out. They started shooting at people who were near two cars parked in the valet area of the hotel.

The suspects then got back into the Acura and drove away at a high rate of speed. The Acura has since been recovered as an unreported stolen vehicle.

“At least two other victims reported an attempted carjacking by similar looking males in the vicinity and time of the incident, which is also being investigated,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “This shooting appears to be an isolated incident. The motive for the shooting and association of the suspects to the people they were targeting is still under investigation.”

Detectives were following up on leads regarding the identities of the suspects and anyone who has information

regarding this incident may call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at

1-800-547-2700.