DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A big rig slammed into an barrier on westbound 580 early Thursday, dumping fuel and oil across all four lanes of the busy freeway, triggering a massive backup near the Dublin 680 split, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 1:30 a.m. at near the 580/680 interchange and the force of impact with the metal highway barrier nearly sheared off the front of the truck, exposing the fuel tank.

“All four lanes of 580 westbound are covered with fuel and oil,” said CHP Sgt. Mike Thomas. “No injuries, no other vehicles involved, just a big clean-up.”

Thousands of morning commuters use the freeway interchange on their way to work from Dublin, Livermore and Tracy. A transition lane onto 680 was being used as a single lane to get some traffic through, but the backup extended for several miles.

There was no estimate as to when the lanes would be reopening. The CHP was urging commuters to use alternative routes if possible.

Thomas said a cause of the crash was under investigation, but that drugs nor alcohol appear to have been involved.