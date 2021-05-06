REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF/BCN) — A fire that burned up a record store in Redwood City Wednesday was deemed suspicious by local police, who said they’re investigating the incident as possible arson.

The fire was reported shortly before 3:45 a.m. Wednesday at The Record Man at 1322 El Camino Real, where officers arrived to find part of the northern exterior of the building in flames.

The fire was extinguished after causing significant damage to the exterior, with water and smoke damage to the building’s interior as well, police said.

Redwood City fire inspectors determined the fire to be suspicious in nature, but more details about how it started have not been released.

The Record Man is described on its website as a “wonderland of exciting musical exploration for the avid collector in all genres of music and entertainment,” and its “collection of LPs, 45s, and 78s is practically unmatched by any store in the country.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective David Denning at (650) 780-7141 or a tip line at (650) 780-7110.

